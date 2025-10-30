Bears might catch lucky quarterback break against ailing Bengals on Sunday
Playing against the worst defense in the NFL, the Chicago Bears' offense should catch a break this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Turns out the Bears' defense might also get lucky.
After igniting a dormant Bengals' offense in three starts, 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with a shoulder injury that has him questionable to play in Week 9.
MORE: Bears disrespected as NFL's worst team with a winning record in latest power rankings
"He won't practice today," Cincy head coach Zac Taylor said of Flacco Wednesday afternoon. "We'll see what we can potentially get out of him [on Thursday]. We'll just work through the week. I think right now it's 50-50 on what it will end up on Sunday."
What would Flacco not playing mean for the Bears? In the wake of starting quarterback Joe Burrow's serious toe injury in Week 3, backup Jake Browning took over and was abysmal. In three starts the Bengals went 0-3 and averaged only 12 points and 278 yards. On Oct. 7 they traded for Flacco and the offensive production significantly improved. In the last three games Cincy went 1-2 with averages of 29 points and 378 yards.
MORE: Bears fill Kyler Gordon injury void by signing controversial 2-time Super Bowl starter
Bears Face Bengals' Historically Horrible Defense
Flacco propelled the Bengals to a 15-point fourth quarter lead at home last week over the then-winless New York Jets, but Cincy's defense blew it in a heartbreaking 39-38 loss. The Bengals are ranked 32nd in scoring defense, surrendering 31 points per game.
The Bengals have allowed 27-plus points and 350-plus total yards in seven straight games, tied for the longest single-season streak in NFL history (1966 Oilers, 2004 Chiefs, 2020 Jaguars).
MORE: Bears are embarrassingly small favorites over losing team with 40-year-old QB
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense needs all the help it can get, coming off a season-low 16 points in last week's ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Even better news for Chicago, the Bengals' best defensive player - 2024 NFL sacks leader Trey Hendrickson - has also not practiced this week because of a lingering hip injury.