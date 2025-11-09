Bears reveal decision on D'Andre Swift injury status in Week 10 vs. Giants
After watching a breakout performance last week by rookie running back Kyle Monanagai, Chicago Bears fans will be treated to perhaps a two-headed monster Sunday as veteran starter D'Andre Swift returns from an injury. As the Bears release their inactives list for Sunday's game at blustery Soldier Field, Swift is not on it and will play against the New York Giants.
In place of Swift - who sat out the Week 9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury - Monangai rushed for 176 yards and caught three passes for another 22 yards in the thrilling 47-42 win.
Swift leads the team with 464 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but fans have been encouraged and excited in recent weeks by the emergence of Monangai. The rookie seventh-round draft pick is averaging a whopping 5.3 yards per carry and consistently carries tacklers for tough yardage.
In other roster news, the Bears elevated tight end Stephen Carlson from the practice squad as a precaution in case Durham Smythe’s calf issue prevented him from playing. Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will make his debut after the Bears traded for him earlier this week. He will wear No. 93.
BEARS INACTIVES
WR Jahdae Walker
CB Josh Blackwell
OLB T.J. Edwards
TE Stephen Carlson
DE Dominique Robinson
QB Case Keenum (3rd QB)
GIANTS INACTIVES
K Graham Gano
CB Paulson Adebo
OLB Victor Dimukeje
DL Chauncey Golston
C John Michael Schmitz
G Evan Neal
QB Jameis Winston (3rd QB)
The Giants will be without regular kicker Graham Gano, and will turn to former Atlanta Falcons' veteran Younghoe Koo. The 5-3 Bears are slight favorites over the reeling 2-7 Giants, and looking to top last season's win total with another win.