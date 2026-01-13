This strength could define Chicago Bears’ Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season has been a wild ride. And it's still going.

The Bears will battle the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round at Soldier Field on Sunday after a fourth-quarter comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card game.

Chicago trailed Green Bay 21-3 at halftime, but quarterback Caleb Williams led the Bears on another trademark Iceman rally. Chicago scored three touchdowns on their final three possessions and secured their seventh fourth-quarter comeback win of the year.

We're at the point now where these dramatic wins can't be chalked up to luck. Once? Twice? Maybe three times? Sure, that could be considered a random fluke. But seven? Nope. That's the result of a team that never gives up; one that takes on the personality of its head coach.

And we know Ben Johnson isn't a guy who ever gives up.

As a result, The Athletic's Dan Wiederer dubbed the Bears' football character their best attribute entering the next phase of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears' football character supercharging 2025 playoff run

"What I sense Johnson has been feeling is the unity of this locker room and its ability to respond consistently," Wiederer wrote. "They take on everything: failure, success, quick turnarounds and big deficits, big games and rematches, suffocating pressure. That doesn’t happen if a team doesn’t have a heightened level of belief. It also doesn’t happen with a group prone to losing focus. That’s why I would argue that this team’s makeup, its football character, is its best attribute. With a group this harmonious and resilient, they have been able to spend most of their energy throughout the season on finding a way to go 1-0 each week, the most important thing of all."

Teams like the Bears -- teams that believe they're never out of a game -- are very dangerous. You can bet that no NFC squad wants to face Caleb Williams. No opposing coach wants to square off against Ben Johnson.

The Bears have earned that reputation week after week. Indeed, it'd be nice if this team could build a comfortable lead and coast to victory. But that's not who this team is. At least, not yet.

