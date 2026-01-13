Stats show how Chicago Bears offense caught fire in Wild Card win over Packers

The Chicago Bears' miraculous fourth-quarter comeback win over the Green Bay Packers was a drama-filled, quarterback-led experience that left Soldier Field rocking. Literally.

It also ended up being one of the best offensive performances of Wild Card weekend.

Here's where the Chicago Bears ranked among the 14 wild card teams:

Total yards: 445 (1st)

Passing yards: 361 (1st)

Pass attempts: 48 (1st)

Fewest sacks allowed: 1 (tied for 1st)

First downs: 24 (1st)

Not a bad day at the office for Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.

Chicago's special teams had themselves a day, too. The Bears ranked No. 1 in punt-return average (21.3 yards) and tied for first in field-goal percentage (100%).

Indeed, the Bears probably don't want to throw the ball 48 times against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. If they do, it means they're fighting from behind again. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford are on another level than Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love, who most Bears fans knew would eventually make enough mistakes to allow Chicago back into the game.

The Rams won't let the Bears claw back. A fast start is a necessity on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Bears have one stat that's working against them: their history on Sunday Night Football.

Chicago will enter the Divisional Round as losers of 11 straight SNF games (including the playoffs.).

Call it a hunch, but I think the Chicago Bears that we're seeing right now isn't the same Bears team that contributed to that Sunday night losing streak.

And if the Bears' offense can click for an entire game the way it did in the second half against the Packers, you can all but bet that that losing streak will come to an end in a huge way.

Kickoff between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams is scheduled for Sunday, January 18, from Soldier Field at 5:30 pm CT (6:30 pm ET).

