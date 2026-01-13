Film expert raves about Chicago Bears rookies Monangai, Burden after playoff victory

Chicago Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland has received all of his flowers after catching eight passes for 137 yards in the Bears' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. But he isn't the only rookie in Chicago who stood out in the miracle victory.

Second-round wide receiver Luther Burden III and seventh-round running back Kyle Monangai each were singled out by NFL Network's Brian Baldinger for making a veteran-like play with the game on the line.

Check it out:

"Those two rookies played like seasoned vets," Baldinger said.

Indeed, Burden was on the wrong end of Caleb Williams' crashout after one of Williams's interceptions, which resulted from Burden running the wrong route. Thankfully, it wasn't a game-ending mistake, and Burden took advantage of his chance to make up for it in the second half.

Monangai didn't have his best day as a runner, finishing the Packers game with just 27 yards on eight carries. But his 22-yard reception was a critical moment in the Chicago Bears' incredible second-half comeback.

A true late-round gem, Monangai finished the 2025 regular season with 169 carries for 783 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Monangai became a much bigger part of the Bears' offense from Week 6 on, and combined with veteran D'Andre Swift to form one of the NFL's top rushing attacks.

Burden, meanwhile, ended his rookie year with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns. He became a key contributor during the five weeks that Rome Odunze was sidelined with a foot injury, and looks every bit the part of Chicago's WR1 for many years to come.

Both Kyle Monangai and Luther Burden III will be critical factors in the Bears' NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, which kicks off on Sunday, January 19, at 5:30 p.m. CT.

