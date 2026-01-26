Rumors have a way of filling the quiet weeks of the NFL calendar for the non-Super Bowl teams. Sadly, the Chicago Bears are one of them after coming up short in the Divisional Round two weeks ago.

And boy what a wild two weeks of rumors we've already had.

The latest one to catch traction suggests the Bears could pursue Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in 2026 free agency. On its surface, it's a recognizable, quality player who would naturally spark excitement in a fanbase.

Travis Etienne is on pace to post his third 1400+ yard season from scrimmage in four years.



His 12 TDs this year tie a career-high.

pic.twitter.com/yf3h6taJS8 — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 16, 2025

Dig a little deeper, and the idea simply unravels.

Travis Etienne to the Chicago Bears makes no sense

Etienne is a talented player. He's productive, explosive, and a legitimate weapon in the passing game. That resume, however, would come with a premium price tag at a position where the Bears already have two more than capable options in place.

D'Andre Swift is coming off the most productive season of his career, is only 27, and still has one year remaining on the three-year, $24 million contract he signed ahead of the 2024 season. Etienne, who just turned 26, would likely command a deal in that same price range.

According to Spotrac, Etienne enters 2026 free agency with a projected market value of just under $7 million per season, and is expected to sign a contract in the range of two-years, $13.6 million.

At a time when running backs remain one of the most replaceable positions on an NFL roster, that would represent a sizable investment in a player who may not even outperform Swift.

Etienne ran for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns (4.3 yards per carry) in 2025. Swift ran for 1,087 yards and nine scores (4.9 yards per carry).

From a salary cap standpoint, the Chicago Bears are already in a great place at running back, too.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Green Bay Packers. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kyle Monangai, one of the most productive rookie runners in the NFL, is entering the second year of a seventh-round rookie contract. It effectively makes him one of the best value contracts at the position in 2026.

So it's fair to ask whether Travis Etienne truly makes sense as a target for a team that already has D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai in its backfield.

That's why rumors this time of year are often little more than agents floating narratives through well-followed content creators. This one has all the makings of exactly that.

Logic points to this being nothing more than social-media noise. And it's one that's easy to dismiss. In other words, it's a clear SELL.