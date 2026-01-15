Bears’ D’Andre Swift earns Pro Football Focus honor after breakout 2025 season

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift always felt like an enigma. His talent was obvious, but the production never quite matched it.

However, that changed in 2025. And, according to Pro Football Focus, it changed in a big way.

PFF recently named Swift the most-improved running back in the NFL this season, a distinction that says as much about the Bears' offense as it does about Swift himself.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign in which Swift earned a 61.3 grade from Pro Football Focus (he averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry), Swift began the 2025 season with real questions surrounding his role. Remember: the 2025 NFL Draft was full of hope that the Bears would land Ashton Jeanty in the first round.

Then came the actual games, and Swift silenced all of his critics.

Behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines, Swift delivered a career-best season. He finished 2025 with 236 carries for 1,141 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs, while earning an 82.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

His PFF grade was ninth-best among qualifying running backs.

D'Andre Swift's breakout year was more than just a cool bounce-back story. He's become a foundational part of the Bears' offense and a key to Caleb Williams' development. Chicago's near-league-best running game has taken a lot of pressure off of Williams in this critical first year with Ben Johnson.

Swift and rookie running back Kyle Monangai formed one of the league's most effective backfield tandems. It's kept the Bears' opponents honest, and is a big reason why Chicago is still playing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Running back is often viewed as an easily replaceable position. But Swift has proven in 2025 that he's not an interchangeable asset. He's a key to the Chicago Bears' success.

