Chicago Bears inactives: Here's who's OUT for Bears vs. Vikings Week 11 game
The Chicago Bears will battle the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Week 11 NFC North showdown with a roster that will be without several key starters on defense.
The Bears announced the official list of inactives on X just moments ago:
Linebacker TJ Edwards has been ruled out, joining cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, who have yet to make their return from injured reserve.
The Bears' defense enters Week 11 as the 28th-ranked defense in the NFL. They're allowing 27.4 points per game, with particular struggles in the passing game. Chicago ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game.
The Bears' banged-up defense will face a difficult challenge stopping the Vikings' offense, even with J.J. McCarthy experiencing more downs than ups lately.
Remember: he still has all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson on his side.
“I think he’s got a great feel for the game,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said of Jefferson. “He does a great job of understanding how to set up his routes to create separation. And I think more than anything else, this guy is one of the more competitive players we’ll go against. That’s what really makes great players great, no matter the position. He expects that every ball thrown his way is one he’s going to go make a play on.”
The Bears-Vikings game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT).