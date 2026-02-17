Chicago Bears Land Defensive Game-Changer in Daniel Jeremiah's Latest 2026 Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears' defensive line continues to dominate the early 2026 NFL Draft conversation, and now, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is joining the fun.

In his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Jeremiah has Chicago selecting Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods at No. 25 overall.

Jeremiah was straightforward with his analysis.

"Teams seem to be all over the map on how they rank this year’s defensive tackles," Jeremiah wrote. "Woods probably is the most explosive of the group and brings some juice on the interior."

Clemson DT Peter Woods (Rd 1):



+ Quick off the snap

+ Agile for 310 lbs

+ Diverse pass-rushing arsenal

+ Relentless motor in pursuit

+ Powerful anchor

+ Anticipation vs. run

- Length

- Standing ground vs. reach blockers

- Production dropped in 2025 pic.twitter.com/eNQ6M6d68w — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 6, 2026

The Bears' defensive front was solid at times in 2025, but they lacked consistency and that one disruptive interior player. While Poles did invest in Grady Jarrett last offseason, Dennis Allen's unit didn't create much stress up the middle.

Woods has consistently been viewed as one of the more athletic interior defenders in the 2026 NFL Draft class. His first-step quickness and ability to split gaps make him more than just a run-stuffer. He'd offer the kind of penetration that creates chaos in the backfield, which the Bears could use a lot more of.

Jeremiah's note about teamsbeing "all over the map" on defensive tackle rankings is important. This year's draft isn't overflowing with blue-chippers on the defensive line, and it's that volatility that could push a player like Woods (and his athletic traits) into the Chicago Bears' first-round range.

From a roster-building standpoint, adding Woods makes a ton of sense for the Bears. Ryan Poles is entering a 2026 offseason without many holes to fill, but the defensive line still feels like a work-in-progress. As a result, pairing an explosive defensive tackle with a guy like Montez Sweat would give Chicago a front-four that's capable of striking fear into opposing quarterbacks.

Mock drafts like Daniel Jeremiah's are different from what Bears fans have become used to. A prospect like Peter Woods isn't flashy. Instead, it's foundational. Finally, Chicago has entered the phase of roster building where the gap between being a playoff team and a Super Bowl contender can be closed with foundational picks like Woods.

