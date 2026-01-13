Famous hot-take artist delivers fiery opinion on Bears QB Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears fans couldn't be happier that Caleb Williams is their starting quarterback. In just his first two seasons, Williams has already set a new single-season franchise record for passing yards, has an NFC North division title, and a victory in the NFL playoffs over the Green Bay Packers.

Bears fans aren't used to this.

Chicago used to be the team where quarterbacks go to die. The long list of failed first-rounders and a revolving door of starting QBs turned the Bears into an annual punchline.

That isn't the case anymore. In fact, it's the Chicago Bears who are doing the punching, and they're delivering knockout blows thanks to Williams.

Take the 2025 season, for example. Caleb Williams has led the Bears to seven fourth-quarter comeback wins, the most in any season by a quarterback under 25. He's provided more jaw-dropping moments over the last few weeks than most starters produce in a career, including this season-defining fourth-down throw to Rome Odunze that kept Chicago's playoff march alive.

Here’s the tight copy on Caleb Williams’ 4th down throw to Rome Odunze.



It’s a middle of the field Hi-Lo concept — that stretches to the boundary. pic.twitter.com/q0wuPfIJ8A — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 11, 2026

Special players make special plays in critical moments. Translation? Caleb Williams is special.

One infamous hot-taker took it one step further.

Long-time blowhard Skip Bayless made a proclamation that Bears Nation can actually get behind. Check it out:

One day, Caleb Williams will be the NFL's best quarterback. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 11, 2026

While I hate to agree with Bayless on anything, this is certainly something I can get behind. And, no, it's not Bears bias speaking.

Simply put, Williams does things like few quarterbacks I've ever seen. Brett Favre is a fun comparison. Patrick Mahomes certainly comes to mind. His arm talent is on par with Josh Allen's.

Get the point?

Williams combines Hall of Fame traits. Guys like him usually earn an MVP or two in their career, and I have no doubt he'll be in that conversation as early as next season.

Caleb Williams finished the 2025 season with 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

