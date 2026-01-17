Chilling final score prediction for Bears vs. Rams Divisional Round playoff game

Somehow, some way, the Chicago Bears have made their way to the 2025 NFC Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams after a dramatic 31-27 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in one of the most improbable fourth-quarter turnarounds in franchise history.

It was a victory fueled by Caleb Williams and his superhero-like ability to deliver in the highest-pressure moments. It's become the Bears' identity in 2025, but it's one that many feel will fall short as the playoff field continues to shrink.

The Los Angeles Rams come to Soldier Field following a 12-win season, boasting one of the NFL's most potent offenses. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who posted an NFL-best 4,707 passing yards and a career-high 46 touchdowns this year.

When matching production like that against a Chicago Bears defense, one that ranked 25h in the NFL, allowing 232.5 yards per game and a near-worst two passing touchdowns per game, it certainly feels like a mismatch on paper.

But working in the Bears' favor is something that can't be measured by analytics or data; it's Mother Nature.

There's a chance that Sunday's conditions will rank among the 10 coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. And for as prolific a passer as Stafford is, his career record in games with rain or snow (there's a chance we could get some snow in the Divisional Round) is an embarrassing 1-8.

Sure, Bears players aren't immune to cold temperatures. But they do have more experience in those conditions.

Throughout franchise history, the Bears have played 119 games in temperatures below freezing. Their record? 59-59-1. Nothing special.

But compare those results with dome teams playing outdoors in the playoffs in below-freezing temps since 2000. Those teams are just 2-15.

As for the Los Angeles Rams? They're 4-5 in games under 40 degress with Sean McVay at the helm. When it gets really cold (below freezing), they're 2-2.

The point? The weather will probably tip the scales in the Bears' favor, at least a little.

The Chicago Bears will need more than the elements to win the game, however. They'll need turnovers.

The Bears have been great at taking the ball away in 2025, and they'll need their big players -- Tremaine Edmunds, Kevin Byard II, Jaylon Johnson -- to make those opportunistic plays when the chance comes their way.

Call it a hunch, but I think they will.

This Chicago Bears team is too special, too much a team of destiny. Caleb Williams has been too clutch, the defense too timely and opportunistic. Ben Johnson has played all the right chess moves, and I think they'll continue Sunday night.

Clear your weekend for the NFC Championship, Bears fans.

Bears win, 27-24.

