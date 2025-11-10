Bear Digest

Bears' WR Rome Odunze jokes about Dad, explains belief in Ben Johnson after Giants win

After an awkward week of his father's complaints, Bears' receiver Rome Odunze delivered in the 24-20 comeback win over the Giants.

It is indeed a happy "Victory Monday" for the Chicago Bears.

Two consecutive dramatic rallies (albeit against woeful teams with awful defenses). A 6-3 record that has them more just "in the hunt' for an NFC playoff berth. Even, a satisfied James Odunze.

Or at least he should be. After an angry week on social media in which he suggested his son, Rome, be traded to a team that would "actually throw him the ball," the receiver led the team against the New York Giants with 10 targets six catches, 86 yards and a touchdown.

On Chicago's first offensive snap, quarterback Caleb Williams threw a pass to Odunze, prompting Rome to joke in the post-game locker room, "Yeah, thanks Dad." Curiously, James was quiet on social media since the Bears' victory.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Odunze dug a little deeper into the success that has dug Ben Johnson's team out from an 0-2 start.

Odunze says Johnson has drilled the players on the three stages of team building: hope, belief and knowing.

Are Bears Building Something Special This Season?

“We are operating the stage of knowing now,” Odunze says. “When you have gone through it and seen it through, you operate in the knowing.”

The Bears will look to extend their hot streak and get revenge on the Vikings when they travel to Minnesota Sunday in Week 11.

