Despite lame explanation, Ben Johnson's icy handshake fueling Bears-Packers rivalry

Ben Johnson built part of his reputation on his penchant for designing trick plays. Last Sunday in Green Bay he unveiled a new one: the no-look handshake.

The Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers bad blood in the NFL's oldest rivalry goes back more than 100 years, and now it's getting a fresh injection of energy from Johnson and Matt LaFleur. When Johnson was introduced as Bears' head coach last January, he swerved to take a swipe at the Packers' head coach.

"I've got a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and the players in this division ... I've been competing against them for the last six years," Johnson said at Halas Hall. "And to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

Neither man has detailed any personal feud. And professional they've hardly crossed paths: LaFleur is a product of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree; Johnson grew up with the Miami Dolphins and under Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions.

Ben Johnson and Matt LaFleur quick hand shake pic.twitter.com/yQOuruKiar — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 8, 2025

Says FOX NFL insider of the supposed feud, "There's no history at all."

But, no, there's something here. After the Packers' 28-21 win at Lambeau Field the two head coaches shared a frosty, drive-by handshake at midfield. No hug. LaFleur barely slowed his job. Johnson made no eye contact.

Johnson, however, attempted to downplay the exchange. On Monday he said “that feels like every handshake I have at the end of a game.”

That, of course, is nonsense. Johnson, for example, gave Campbell a hug at midfield while his mentor whispered something in his ear after the teams met in Detroit earlier this season.

Said LaFleur of the exchange, "It was a quick handshake, and we’ll see them again in two weeks.”

The Bears, who are favored by 7.5 points to beat the lowly Cleveland Browns Sunday at Soldier Field, host the Packers in a highly anticipated rematch on Saturday, Dec. 20 with likely the NFC North title on the line.

One week, Johnson is creating news with a shirtless celebration that gives free hot dogs to all of Chicago. The next, he's in the national headlines for not only an epic game against the Packers but also an icy handshake that escalates the NFC North rivalry.

In other words, Ben Johnson is everything we wanted. And more.