Devin Hester's Caleb Williams Comparison Might Surprise Chicago Bears Fans

When Devin Hester watches Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, he does not reach for a safe or fan-friendly comparison. Instead, he strikes right at the heart of Bears Nation.

"I hate to say the team, but I would say a Brett Favre in his prime," Hester said.

For Bears fans, invoking Favre is uncomfortable. But Hester's comparison is rooted in play style, not a Cheesehead allegiance.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game. David Banks-Imagn Images. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Williams-Favre comparison is a good one, too. Williams plays with the same kind of creativity and confidence in chaos, which led to a breakout 2025 season for the former first overall pick.

MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings

"He just keeps plays alive," Hester said. "Sometimes you look back and say, 'What the hell is he doing?' And then two seconds later, you're like, 'Okay, what an amazing throw.'"

It's the kind of roller coaster ride that's defined Williams' first two seasons in the NFL. His rookie year was a mixed bag of flashes and frustration, but in 2025, he showed why GM Ryan Poles made him the first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams improved in several key metrics in Year 2, reflecting the kind of growth and development in the pocket that will complement his lethal ability outside the pocket.

"He's good at running, and he's great at shifting around, breaking in front of D-linemen and trying to keep the play alive," Hester said.

MORE: Chicago Bears Viewed as Prime 2026 NFL Draft Fit For Explosive Miami EDGE

It's a skill set that matters in today's NFL, where pass rushers are faster, and protection is rarely perfect. Caleb Williams' ability to operate off-schedule makes up for a missed assignment or bad play call, and is what fueled the Bears' late-season surge.

Remember: Williams isn't reckless. Favre wasn't, either. Instead, they play with a level of fearlessness, which is a prerequisite to being a great NFL quarterback.

For a Bears team that's long been defined by middling, tentative, fringe-starters at quarterback, Caleb Williams offers the kind of decade-plus upside that the Green and Gold have gotten spoiled by.