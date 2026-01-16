ESPN reveals Bears' best possible opponent in Super Bowl LX

Being that it's been almost 20 years since they've played for a championship, the Chicago Bears won't be too picky about their opponent if they make it to Super Bowl LX. Beggars, after all, can't be choosers.

There is, of course, a couple of hurdles before then, starting with Sunday night's Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at frigid Soldier Field. A win there will mean a berth in the NFC Championship Game Jan. 25, either at home against the San Francisco 48ers or on the road at the Seattle Seahawks.

The last time they played in the Super Bowl was XLI in the 2006 season, so long ago that Lovie Smith was the coach and Rex Grossman the quarterback.

According to ESPN, the best LX matchup involving the Bears would be a rematch of XX against the New England Patriots. Of the 16 possible LX matchups - in terms of competition, intrigue and entertainment - they rank Bears-Pats third.

No. 3 Bears-Patriots

"We love this game," SI writes. "This is the third and final matchup of quarterbacks from the same draft class: the No. 1 pick (Caleb Williams) and No. 3 pick (Drake Maye) in 2024. The stakes would be very high, with one of them guaranteed to win a Super Bowl and join a club they can never kick you out of. Winning a title early means you get to skip that ugly phase most quarterbacks are churned through (and many never get out of) where everyone asks whether you’re capable of winning the big one. This would be a rematch of the legendary Super Bowl XX, when the famed ’85 Bears toppled the Patriots, and it would come on the 40th anniversary of that season."

How do the Bears' other three matchups against NFC opponents rank?

9. Bears vs. Denver Broncos

12. Bears. vs. Buffalo Bills

16. Bears vs. Houston Texans

