Final score prediction for Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Wild Card game

What felt like the longest week in years for Chicago Bears fans is finally over. Saturday night's Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers is here, and with it comes the nerves and anxity of playoff football.

It's bad enough that Bears fans have to suffer the fear that accompanies the finality of the postseason. It's horrifying to think that a Chicago Bears' season can end at the hands of the Packers.

Saturday night's Wild Card matchup marks only the third time the Bears and Packers have met in the playoffs, and the first time since the 2010 season.

Even Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary is fired up for this one.

Mike Singletary has a message for all @ChicagoBears fans 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/fJRH92mKud — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 10, 2026

The last four games between the Bears and Packers have all been nailbiters. I expect this one will be much of the same. Chicago won Week 16's matchup on the play of the season, when Caleb Williams threw a dagger to DJ Moore for the game-winner in overtime.

A couple weeks earlier, it was the Packers who won, 28-21, thanks to a game-ending interception thrown by Williams as time ticked away in the fourth quarter.

So, yeah, if you're nervous now? You ain't seen nothing yet.

.@JoeOstrowski has no fear about the Bears facing the Packers in the playoffs.



"If you're scared, get a dog," he says. "If you're scared, go to church. This is what I wanted.



"You've already beaten them. Every time you play them, you've got a chance, it comes down to the end." pic.twitter.com/5KqwgMHomC — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 8, 2026

It's important that Chicago Bears fans take a step back, however. Before the stress of playoff football kicks off, stop and smell the roses that bloomed during an incredible 2025 regular season. It was one that brought a franchise head coach and young franchise QB together for the first time in franchise history.

That's a lot of franchises.

And it means this team is finally built to sustain success over the long haul. So, no matter what happens in the Wild Card round, the outlook is much brighter for the Bears than any other NFC North team.

Still, for the 2025 season to truly feel special, the Chicago Bears must take care of business at Soldier Field and put a dagger through the heart of the Green Bay Packers' season.

And I think they will.

The Bears' offense is fully healthy. Caleb Williams will have his complete arsenal of weapons for the first time in weeks (Rome Odunze returns after missing five games with a foot injury). And in a game that will likely be a high-scoring affair, it's the offense that can put up the most points when they matter most that should come out on top.

That's the Bears.

Indeed, Jordan Love will have his moments. If the Bears' defense doesn't rattle him with a consistent pass rush, he'll cause serious heartburn. Josh Jacobs is feeling healthy and will be a handful for Chicago's front-seven to contain.

But I trust this year's Bears' defense to bend and not break; to force a key turnover when it's needed most. And when it does, Iceman will deliver.

So clear your calendars for the divisional round, Bears fans. Chicago will be back at Soldier Field again.

Final Score: Bears 31 Packers 28

