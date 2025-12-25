Bear Digest

Here's where the Chicago Bears rank in Tom Brady's Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

Tom Brady shared his Week 17 NFL power rankings, and Bears fans might not love where Chicago checks in.
FOX Sports' Tom Brady revealed his Week 17 NFL Power Rankings, and the Chicago Bears have yet to earn a spot as one of his Super Bowl favorites.

The 11-4 Bears enter Week 17 in first place in the NFC North and one game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it's still not enough for Chicago to be taken super seriously by Brady.

Instead, Chicago checks in at No. 9.

Here is Tom Brady's complete top-10 rankings entering Week 17:

Brady did say that the margin between teams 10 and his No. 1 club is as small as it's been all season, and fans -- including Bears fans -- shouldn't be concerned if their favorite team is in the bottom half.

"Seeing your team back here means they're right in the mix," Brady said.

As for Tom Brady's top team in the NFL? Yep, it's those same Seahawks that the Chicago Bears are trying to unseat for the first-round bye.

"The only question surrounding this team might be those uniforms," Brady said.

The Seahawks travel to Carolina for a clash with the Panthers in Week 17, while the Bears head west to face off against the San Francisco 49ers. A win for the Bears clinches the NFC North championship, and if the upstart Panthers can find a way to knock off the Seahawks, it'll be a fantastic holiday weekend for Bears Nation.

