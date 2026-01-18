Latest forecast confirms freezing reality for Bears-Rams at Soldier Field

There are playoff games, and then there are playoff games in Chicago.

Sunday night's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams is expected to be a classic 'Chicago' game, with Soldier Field expected to deliver a brutally cold setting for postseason play.

Weather has been a major storyline throughout the week, and as kickoff approaches, the forecast has remained largely unchanged.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures at kickoff are expected to be around 10 degrees, putting this game among the coldest in Bears history.

In fact, if temps dip that low, the Bears-Rams game will crack the top-10 coldest game the Bears ever played at Soldier Field. As for the coldest? That was against the Green Bay Packers in 2008, when the temperature at kickoff was -2 degrees.

Cold isn't the only challenge that Bears and Rams players will battle. Forecasts call for sustained winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

For two teams that love to pass the ball, frigid temps plus chilling winds is a pretty bad combo.

Plus, for fans going to the game? Those winds could make it feel like it's actually below zero.

Yikes.

As for snow, that remains an open question. No major snowfall is projected, but like any cold winter night, there could be a flurry or two that passes through.

The Chicago Bears have been training for these elements all week, with head coach Ben Johnson turning off the heaters during practice. The Rams, meanwhile, have been in picture-perfect elements in their cozy confines of Los Angeles.

The weather should favor the Bears. And there'd be no better way for this team to advance to the NFC Championship than in an environment that's come to define football in Chicago.

