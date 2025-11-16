Multiple Bears injured in violent collision on almost-interception of Vikings' QB
It's not exactly the second coming of Buddy Ryan's '85 Bears, but Dennis Allen's defense is getting after J.J. McCarthy pretty good today at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Much like they did back in Week 1, the Chicago Bears have harassed the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback into a horrible game through three quarters. On that Monday night, McCarthy rallied the Vikings to a dramatic victory.
Through three quarters in this Week 11 NFC North showdown, the Bears built a 16-3 on the back of a surprisingly smothering defense. The same unit, sure enough, that coughed up 42 points to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago.
Helped by consistent pressure up the middle by defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the Bears intercepted McCarthy twice early and should've had a third. With McCarthy's pass fluttering and short with Jarrett in his face, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson settled under the ball for an interception. Here comes teammate Jaquan Brisker, however, who attempted to make a late play on the ball and instead slammed into Stevenson. The collision jarred the ball loose and wound up injuring both Bears' cornerbacks.
Both Brisker and Stevenson are off the field. Brisker went straight to the medical tent. Stevenson was limping on the sideline.
With Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson still out with injuries, the Bears can't afford any more losses the secondary as McCarthy tries again to rally the Vikings.
