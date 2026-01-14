New PFF mock draft has Bears taking run-stopping monster in first round

The Chicago Bears packed up the Green Bay Packers and sent them to Cancun early last weekend. So you know what that means: they’re draft position just got a little worse.

Now that Chicago has made it to the Divisional Round, they can pick no higher than 25th overall in the first round unless they trade up. To reflect that, Pro Football Focus just put out another mock draft which has the Bears picking—you guessed it—25th overall in the first round.

Obviously, that doesn’t reflect a whole lot of faith in the Bears as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Then again, it’s not like the Bears were favored in last week’s matchup, either. So who cares?

For now, let’s just stick to who PFF has the Bears slated to grab at No. 25: Ohio State DI Kayden McDonald, the best run defender at his position in the entire class.

“Every Bears defensive tackle has a 60.0 PFF grade or worse this year. McDonald leads all interior defenders with a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade, while his 86.5 overall PFF grade leads all Power Four ones,” writes Max Chadwick.

Say less.

Kayden McDonald | IDL | 6-3 326 LBS



Strong 1st step, and lateral quickness to control gaps vs the run. He can reset the line and recover when displaced. Absolute math changer in the run game, low-motor pass rush. PFF's #1 graded run defender



Shades of: Derrick Brown pic.twitter.com/2OZEZhXkcG — Price Carter (@priceacarter) January 13, 2026

With Austin Booker starting to come into his own (and the Bears sliding down draft boards), getting a first-round pass rusher is starting to look like less and less of a top priority for Chicago. So it might be best to wait until Day 2 for a dynamic edge prospect, given the rumors that this year’s class is exceptionally deep.

On the other hand, positions like left tackle and defensive interior are far bigger needs, with DI being especially troublesome. The Bears have struggled to stop the run up front this year consistently and have gotten next to nothing from their interior pass rush.

While McDonald doesn’t necessarily offer a lot in the latter area (just 10 total pressures and two sacks), he is exceptionally gifted at doing the former, which would still make the Bears’ defense far more dangerous. Opposing teams’ ability to run on the Bears this year (27th in yards allowed, 29th in yards per attempt) has put them in too many disadvantageous passing situations on third downs. Shoring that up is the first step toward revamping the defense (see: Milton Williams with the New England Patriots), and McDonald can play both one- and two-gap schemes due to his unique blend of size (6-3, 326 pounds) and quickness at that size.

Sign me up for that, and let’s turn the Bears’ defense into a nightmare equivalent to what the offense will become starting next year.

