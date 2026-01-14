One reason Bears could upset Rams in NFC Divisional Round

The Chicago Bears are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams for Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup, and even the most die-hard Bears fan understands why.

The Rams were supposed to be here. Long considered a team that could make a Super Bowl run in 2025, Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles' high-octane offense looks every bit the part like the NFC representative on Super Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bears have risen from the ashes of a five-win team in 2024. They're this year's Cinderella story; the team no one saw coming.

Under Ben Johnson's leadership, and thanks to seven fourth-quarter comeback wins orchestrated by quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears are back in a big way.

And, believe it or not, there is a chance they even win this game.

According to ESPN's Seth Walder, Chicago is a very real threat to the Rams' Super Bowl aspirations.

He outlined his reason why.

"What makes Chicago so threatening is that it won despite not even being the best version of itself," Walder wrote. "In the regular season, the Bears averaged a 48% success rate on designed runs (third best), but that number dropped to 28% against Green Bay. And even in victory, Williams had a 28% off-target rate and a minus-14% completion percentage over expectation (per NFL Next Gen Stats) -- both solidly worse than his regular-season marks. The Bears will be home underdogs against the Rams, and Los Angeles' offense should have a serious advantage over the Bears' defense. But the Bears can generate turnovers, forcing a league-high 33 in the regular season. They'll need more of that turnover variance to go their way against the Rams, but it's doable."

It's true that it still doesn't feel like the Chicago Bears are clicking on all cylinders. But it's also true that we're really late in the game to use that as a source of optimism. Chicago might just be who they are right now. They might need another offseason of fine-tuning before we get the best version of Ben Johnson's Bears.

However, never say never. Perhaps this team locks in, plays mistake-free football, executes at a higher level than they did against the Packers, and snags a few timely turnovers. If the Bears do that, and when factoring in the frigid temps at Soldier Field, Matthew Stafford and the Rams will be in big trouble.

