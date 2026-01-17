Soldier Field factor looms large for Bears vs. Rams Divisional Round clash

As the Chicago Bears prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round at Soldier Field, Mother Nature is shaping up to be the ultimate 12th man.

Latest forecasts show bitterly cold conditions with temperatures likely in the single digits at kickoff. Wind chill will make it even colder, along with at least a slight chance of snow throughout the evening.

For Bears fans, the idea that Chicago's harsh winter may offer a competitive advantage is nothing new. Stats over multiple decades suggest that teams that play their home games in dome stadiums generally struggle in cold, outdoor playoff games.

Since 1990, dome teams' straight-up record in outdoor playoff games with temperatures below 40 degrees is 5-26. That record drops to 2-15 when the temperature is below freezing, which it will be Sunday in Chicago.

Bears vs Rams game Sunday in Chicago is a weather game too. Gusty SW winds with some snow showers to start the game, wind chill around 6°F at kickoff.



A massive arctic cold front will go by late in the 4th quarter (or overtime) with a major increase in wind from the NW and drop… pic.twitter.com/TxknGuOmhj — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) January 17, 2026

For a Rams team whose offensive identity centers around an efficient passing game, the cold weather will have a fundamental impact. Passing accuracy drops when the grip on the football becomes more challenging. Route-runners will navigate treacherous turf. And those hands better be ready to catch a rock-hard pigskin.

The Rams will board their plane in sunny California, where temperatures this week have been just about perfect. Boy, are they in for a shock when they deboard.

“I think our bodies are very acclimated to it now,” Bears safety Kevin Byard said this week. “I think Ben has been doing a good job of making us practice in this cold weather with no heat. No heaters on the field, which has been a complaint for the most part for a lot of guys. But I think in these scenarios, in this time of the year, you’re kind of looking back on it like, hey man, it actually might be good that we didn’t have any heaters because our bodies are going to be fully acclimated to this weather.”

While history shows that weather alone doesn't determine playoff games, when combined with the Chicago Bears' preparation and outdoor experience, the frigid forecast for the Bears-Rams Divisional Round game seems to favor the home team.

Late-January, at night, in Chicago, at Soldier Field. It's lined up perfectly for Ben Johnson's squad.

