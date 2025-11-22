Steelers' defensive line could be undermanned against the Bears

The top NFL defensive tackles in Week 10, according to PFSN's Defense Impact Metric ⤵



87.1 | Jalen Carter, Eagles

86.9 | Tershawn Wharton, Panthers

86.7 | Cameron Heyward, Steelers

85.7 | Zach Allen, Broncos

85.5 | Jowon Briggs, Jets

85.3 | Mason Graham, Browns

84.9 | Travis… pic.twitter.com/2vVMOjDl6H