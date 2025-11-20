Steelers use an interesting tactic to prepare for Caleb Williams' escapability

Midway through the season, Bears Offensive line rankings:



- Drew Dalman is 3rd among C's with an 81.5 Grade

- Darnell Wright is 3rd among RT's with a 79.2 Grade

- Joe Thuney is 7th among LG's with a 72.7 Grade

- Jonah Jackson is 10th among RG's with a 70.6 Grade

- Braxton Jones… pic.twitter.com/fCvA6Uxhee