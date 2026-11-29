Ranking the Chicago Bears Remaining Schedule by Level of Difficulty
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The Chicago Bears lead the NFC North with an impressive 9-2 record. They've now won six straight games and have put themselves in a good position to at least cement a wild-card spot.
However, they'll be forced to run the gauntlet if they want to come out on top of the loaded division. According to the ESPN Power Index, they have the fifth-toughest schedule the rest of the way, as all but one of their remaining six opponents have a winning record.
Which of their remaining opponents will give them the most (and least) amount of resistance?
6. Week 14 @ Miami Dolphins
Ben Johnson's squad will travel to Miami to take on the 1-10 Dolphins in Week 14. Sure, the game will be on the road, but Bears fans will surely infiltrate that stadium. They've had trouble with attendance all season, and Chicago fans travel well (especially when it comes to a winter vacation to the tropics of Miami).
You can't look past any opponent in the NFL. Their Week 14 road matchup against Miami is clearly the easiest test for Chicago the rest of the way, though.
5. Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers
Aside from their Week 14 game in Miami, every remaining game will be tough. However, their clash against Green Bay on Christmas Day would probably be the easiest of an extremely difficult stretch. The Packers beat Chicago 31-7 in Week 5, but that was in Green Bay with Caleb Williams watching from the sidelines. The Bears also haven't lost since that contest, while the Packers have gone 3-3.
Williams will be back in the lineup when the two teams meet up in Week 16, and the Bears will want to get some revenge for the previous showing. The crowd will also be eager to play a role against Chicago's hated division rivals.
4. Week 18 @ Minnesota Vikings
Make no mistake; The Vikings escaped with a win over Chicago in Week 2. Yes, they boast an elite defense, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores is someone to fear schematically. The Bears would have won that game if Caleb Williams didn't get hurt, though. They lost by six points, and he had a good chance to score before he got hurt.
However, the Vikings are still a tough opponent, and they'll benefit from playing at home in Week 18. Kirk Cousins has also provided more stability at quarterback after they traded for him earlier this month. Assuming both teams have something to play for playoff positioning (which feels like a safe bet), it'll be a dogfight.
3. Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have cemented their status as one of the AFC's best teams. They boast a potent offense and a defense with a few shiny new pieces after they went all-in ahead of the trade deadline.
Luckily, the Bears will welcome the warm-weather Jaguars to Soldier Field on what will hopefully be a brisk December afternoon. Jacksonville rarely plays in cold weather, playing in only eight games at or below 40°F over the past decade. If the Bears had to travel to Jacksonville, it'd probably be second on this list. They'll have better than a puncher's chance in Chicago, though.
2. Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions
The Thanksgiving clash between the Lions and Bears was the football equivalent of a 12-round fight. Chicago came away with a last-second 39-35 win at Ford Field, and they'll hope to sweep their division rivals when the Lions travel to Soldier Field in Week 17.
They're the two most complete teams in the division (when healthy on defense, that is), and they boast similarly dominant offenses. Another shootout feels likely, and the last team with the ball will probably come out on top.
1. Week 15 @ Buffalo Bills
The Bears travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 15, and that will be their toughest test of the season. It was a showdown that many highlighted as a potential Super Bowl preview when the schedule was announced. It looks equally potent with 11 weeks in the books, as the teams have a combined record of 19-3.
Buffalo's defense struggled mightily early in the season, but they've seemingly found their footing since their Week 7 Bye Week. Both teams have their sights set on the number one seed in their respective conference, and it'll be a measuring-stick contest.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian