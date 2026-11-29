The Chicago Bears lead the NFC North with an impressive 9-2 record. They've now won six straight games and have put themselves in a good position to at least cement a wild-card spot.

However, they'll be forced to run the gauntlet if they want to come out on top of the loaded division. According to the ESPN Power Index, they have the fifth-toughest schedule the rest of the way, as all but one of their remaining six opponents have a winning record.

Which of their remaining opponents will give them the most (and least) amount of resistance?

6. Week 14 @ Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins fans cheer after Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) scored the opening touchdown for the Dolphins in the the first quarter of the game between host Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, FL. Final score, Miami Dolphins, 30, Houston Texans, 15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ben Johnson's squad will travel to Miami to take on the 1-10 Dolphins in Week 14. Sure, the game will be on the road, but Bears fans will surely infiltrate that stadium. They've had trouble with attendance all season, and Chicago fans travel well (especially when it comes to a winter vacation to the tropics of Miami).

You can't look past any opponent in the NFL. Their Week 14 road matchup against Miami is clearly the easiest test for Chicago the rest of the way, though.

5. Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur, left, walks off the field after their wild card playoff game Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 31-27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from their Week 14 game in Miami, every remaining game will be tough. However, their clash against Green Bay on Christmas Day would probably be the easiest of an extremely difficult stretch. The Packers beat Chicago 31-7 in Week 5, but that was in Green Bay with Caleb Williams watching from the sidelines. The Bears also haven't lost since that contest, while the Packers have gone 3-3.

Williams will be back in the lineup when the two teams meet up in Week 16, and the Bears will want to get some revenge for the previous showing. The crowd will also be eager to play a role against Chicago's hated division rivals.

4. Week 18 @ Minnesota Vikings

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings fans look during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Make no mistake; The Vikings escaped with a win over Chicago in Week 2. Yes, they boast an elite defense, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores is someone to fear schematically. The Bears would have won that game if Caleb Williams didn't get hurt, though. They lost by six points, and he had a good chance to score before he got hurt.

However, the Vikings are still a tough opponent, and they'll benefit from playing at home in Week 18. Kirk Cousins has also provided more stability at quarterback after they traded for him earlier this month. Assuming both teams have something to play for playoff positioning (which feels like a safe bet), it'll be a dogfight.

3. Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have cemented their status as one of the AFC's best teams. They boast a potent offense and a defense with a few shiny new pieces after they went all-in ahead of the trade deadline.

Luckily, the Bears will welcome the warm-weather Jaguars to Soldier Field on what will hopefully be a brisk December afternoon. Jacksonville rarely plays in cold weather, playing in only eight games at or below 40°F over the past decade. If the Bears had to travel to Jacksonville, it'd probably be second on this list. They'll have better than a puncher's chance in Chicago, though.

2. Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) attempts a throw under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive line Alim McNeill (54) in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thanksgiving clash between the Lions and Bears was the football equivalent of a 12-round fight. Chicago came away with a last-second 39-35 win at Ford Field, and they'll hope to sweep their division rivals when the Lions travel to Soldier Field in Week 17.

They're the two most complete teams in the division (when healthy on defense, that is), and they boast similarly dominant offenses. Another shootout feels likely, and the last team with the ball will probably come out on top.

1. Week 15 @ Buffalo Bills

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 15, and that will be their toughest test of the season. It was a showdown that many highlighted as a potential Super Bowl preview when the schedule was announced. It looks equally potent with 11 weeks in the books, as the teams have a combined record of 19-3.

Buffalo's defense struggled mightily early in the season, but they've seemingly found their footing since their Week 7 Bye Week. Both teams have their sights set on the number one seed in their respective conference, and it'll be a measuring-stick contest.

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