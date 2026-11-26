Ben Johnson finally got the monkey off his back. His Chicago Bears now sit alone atop the stacked NFC North with a 9-2 record, and he beat his former team to earn that recognition.

The Bears went winless in their two games against the Lions last season, and that trend looked likely to continue for much of today's contest. That is, until late-game heroics led Chicago to storm back and steal a 39-35 win.

It wasn't always pretty, but the Bears will be happy to move ahead of their division rivals. They wouldn't have pulled off the win without a few clutch showings, though. Conversely, some players didn't enjoy nearly as strong a performance.

Winner: Rome Odunze

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears receiver Rome Odunze finished second on the team with 6 catches, 87 yards, and 2 fourth-quarter touchdowns. Odunze has struggled with consistency throughout the season, but he has consistently come in clutch when Chicago needed him most. That was the same story today.

Odunze's game-winner in the back corner of the end zone was the top highlight, but that was only one of a handful of elite plays he made today. He'll hopefully build on the strong performance if tight end Colston Loveland misses any time with the ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter.

Loser: Malik Muhammad II

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Muhammad II has vastly outperformed expectations for a fourth-round selection to begin his career. However, today's performance was one to forget. Or, more appropriately, one to remember.. and to improve upon. He was a penalty magnet from the first snap, committing three before halftime.

He also got beat by Amon-Ra St. Brown on a few plays, but it's hard to hold that against the rookie. St. Brown is one of the league's premier pass-catchers. He needs to be more disciplined in the penalty department, though.

Winner: Clark Phillips III

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Clark Phillips III (20) on a reception in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark Phillips III has proven to be more than a throw-in piece on the Gervon Dexter trade in recent weeks. Like Muhammad, St. Brown made a few plays against him in coverage today, but that's bound to happen. To Phillips' credit, he consistently bounced back strong with quality plays afterward.

Phillips has now stacked solid performances. He's carved out a key role in the secondary, and will probably play a key role in dime packages going forward, regardless of Kyler Gordon's health.

Loser: Theo Benedet

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive line Theo Benedet (79) gets set to block against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Theo Benedet had easily his worst game of the season today. Despite playing against backup (and third-string) defensive linemen, he got put on skates a few too often. He contributed to a second-quarter sack of Caleb Williams and let up quick pressures on a few other occasions.

Benedet has done enough to hold onto the starting LT job through the first 11 weeks. Today's game was an aberration from what had been an impressive norm for the former undrafted rookie. He's earned a bit of a leash, but he can't afford too many more performances like today's, with Ozzy Trapilo waiting in the wings.

Winner: D'Andre Swift

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift was clearly the best player on Chicago's offense today. Despite routinely being hit near or at the line of scrimmage, the veteran back managed to run for 65 yards off his 9 attempts. Detroit also didn't have any answers for Swift in the receiving game, as he led the team in both catches (7) and receiving yards (97).

The Lions consistently pressured Williams, and Swift was a quality safety net that got him out of some binds. He also made the most of the opportunities when he got the ball in his hands, as he gained many of his yards (both rushing and receiving) with the ball in his hands.

Loser: Rush defense.. and tackling?

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball against Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) and linebacker Devin Bush (12) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift might've been the best player on Chicago's offense, but Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was easily the best player on the field. The Bears didn't have an answer for Detroit's rushing attack, and Gibbs ran for a whopping 205 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. He also added 47 receiving yards.

The Bears nearly wrapped Gibbs up multiple times, but he consistently evaded their grasp. To their credit, he does that to many teams. They don't deserve much grace for the performance, though. 9.8 yards per carry is unacceptable. The entire unit deserves a demerit for their performance.

Winner: Dillon Thieneman

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch ahead of Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman got beat deep by Jameson Williams in the second quarter, but that was more of a defensive breakdown than a clear coverage gaffe. Dennis Allen sent the house, and the Lions had the perfect answer.

Nevertheless, Thieneman, who finished second on the team with seven tackles, made the defensive play of the game that gave Chicago a chance to steal the game late. His fourth-quarter interception was as clutch a play as you'll see from a rookie defender.