Sneaky Chicago Bears Need Could Lead to Trade With Eagles, Cowboys or Colts

All of the attention surrounding the Chicago Bears ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline is on the defensive side of the ball, but could the Bears make a trade to address their offense?

On the surface, that seems preposterous. After all, the Bears have one of the best units in the NFL and there really aren't many weakness on that side of the ball.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't any weaknesses. One of them is tight end, where the Bears have a clear concern behind Colston Loveland.

Why Bears have a need at tight end

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) is helped after an apparent injury during the second half against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing Cole Kmet to a season-ending knee injury, the Bears are now relying on a significant contribution from rookie Sam Roush, who has seen no shortage of struggles this season.

If Roush continues to struggle, the only other available tight ends in Chicago to step up are Stephen Carlson and Qadir Ismail, neither of whom inspire much confidence.

As a result of that and the Bears running 12- and 13-personnel at some of the highest rates in the NFL, it's not crazy to think that general manager Ryan Poles could look to make a trade for another tight end.

Colts, Eagles, Cowboys give Bears TE options

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) celebrates Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, after a touchdown catch during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three players the Bears could take a look at for tight end trades are Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

All three were mentioned as potential trade candidates by ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

"Taylor isn't the Colts' only offensive player garnering interest," Fowler said on Wednesday. "Wide receiver Josh Downs and tight end Mo Alie-Cox are also on that list."

"If the Eagles trade players, I'd be looking at guys like Woolen, WR Hollywood Brown and maybe, maybe tight end Dallas Goedert for the right offer," Fowler said.

"Schoonmaker is the No. 3 tight end in the pecking order, and teams are looking for blocking tight ends," Fowler said.

They all certainly make sense as trade candidates, with the three tight ends slated to be free agents in 2027, and they are currently on teams going nowhere this season.

Any of the three would be a welcomed addition in Chicago with the team's need for another veteran.

Who's the best option for Bears?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no question that Goedert would be the preferred option here, and for a few reasons. He's not only a good blocker, but the Eagles tight end is also one of the better pass-catchers at his position in the NFL.

Over his first eight years in the league, the 31-year-old has six seasons with 500 yards or more, including two campaigns with north of 700 yards. He also posted 11 touchdowns in 2025, showing he can be an elite scoring threat.

Alie-Cox is a serviceable pass-catcher with a pair of 300-yard seasons under his belt, but he doesn't bring the kind of threat to the passing game that Goedert does.

However, Alie-Cox is still good in the red zone and he brings high-level inline blocking with him, which is where a lot of his value comes from.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schoonmaker is the worst blocker and pass-catcher of the three, but he's still serviceable in both of those areas.

None them will be expensive. Alie-Cox and Schoonmaker probably garner a late Day 3 pick, while Goedert shouldn't cost more than a fourth and the Eagles might have to swap picks to get that.

Alie-Cox and Schoonmaker are the more realistic options for the Bears because of the cost, as Chicago will likely be looking to limit how much more it cuts into its draft stockpile after unloading so much of it in the Jeffery Simmons trade.

And, the Bears might not be done yet because of their needs at cornerback and edge rusher, where Chicago is reportedly focusing its efforts currently.

That said, it's not like the Bears will have to break the bank for Goedert, so we don't see a trade for him as impossible at all.

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