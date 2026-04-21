T.J. Edwards Focuses on Bears Return After Third Straight Piccolo Award

T.J. Edwards promises he will be ready to go this summer for training camp .

Based on his past, there's no reason for doubt.

The 29-year-old Bears linebacker on Tuesday was named winner of the veteran version of the Brian Piccolo Award for an unprecedented third straight time, while Colston Loveland won the rookie version of the award. The season-ending injury Edwards suffered against the Packers in the playoffs is unlikely to matter later this summer, based on what he showed last year in battling back from adversity.

It was a season of injuries for Edwards but he persisted, and teammates recognized this by giving him the award.

The three straight awards is an awesome achievement for a player who went undrafted.

From now until, the end of the 2026 NFL draft. I will be posting #Bears defensive stops, everyday!!!



🏈 Here is post #52:



The top 10 stops of 2025:



T.J. Edwards with the stop, short of the first down; turnover on downs. Against Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis.



🐻⬇️



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/7nq7znJU8M — A Monster Of The Midway 1985🏈 (@ForeverBearDown) April 16, 2026

“I mean, I feel like there's always been doubt," said Edwards. "I've been doubted my entire career, and that's just fine with me. And I feel like I thrive in that light to be honest with you. That's kind of how it was my first couple years in the league, and then sustaining that is what I strive for. So there's always going to be, right?

"Like, getting older, that type thing, all those things that I don't really pay much attention to. I know what I'm capable of. I know the player I am and what I bring to a team. So really, the focus on me is just being the best teammate I can be when I get back on the field doing what I do.”

Edwards was able to play in only 10 games in the regular season, and the first playoff game. It had to be a factor in the Bears' issues at stopping the run. When Edwards played, they allowed 122 yards rushing a game but 134.5 without him. The injuries earlier in the season were hamstrings, but the broken leg meant he had to sit through the season-ending loss to the Rams.

"When it first initially happened, I thought I just rolled my ankle," Edwards said. "Then I realized it was not that. But I feel great. Working really hard every day. Feel like I’m in a really good spot come summertime. I’ll be ready to go out there with my teammates."

T.J. Edwards breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson in the playoffs. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The exact date of return will remain uncertain, though.

"I don’t want to put a date on it or anything like that, but knowing me, I will push as hard as I can to move it as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it, too," he said. "It is April and as hard as it is for me to not be out there during Phase 1 (team conditioning), I know that I’m on a really good plan with the trainers. I’ll be ready when it’s time to go."

With T.J. Edwards in the starting lineup, the #Bears needed their other LB to be reliable in coverage to complement his thumper style.



Needless to say, Devin Bush fits that bill perfectly. https://t.co/z9kIJWFqup — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 9, 2026

Edwards, a Wisconsin alum, will then team with a new partner, Michigan alum Devin Bush, following the team's decision to move on from Tremaine Edmunds.

"You know, Big Ten linebackers, you know, you can't go wrong," Edwards said. "But I think, obviously, knowing of him for a long time, same (draft) class and all that, he just went like seven rounds before me.

"But known of him. And know he's a really good player."

Brian Piccolo Award Winners

2025: LB T.J. Edwards, TE Colston Loveland

2024: LB T.J. Edwards, WR Rome Odunze

2023: LB T.J. Edwards, T Darnell Wright

2022: RB David Montgomery, LB Jack Sanborn

2021: OLB Robert Quinn, RB Khalil Herbert

2020: WR Allen Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney

2019: DT Nick Williams, RB David Montgomery

2018: DE Akiem Hicks, LB Roquan Smith

2017: RB Benny Cunningham, RB Tarik Cohen

2016: WR Josh Bellamy, RB Jordan Howard

2015: TE Zach Miller, S Adrian Amos

2014: RB Matt Forte, CB Kyle Fuller

2013: QB Josh McCown, T Jordan Mills

2012: DE Julius Peppers/CB Charles Tillman, DE Shea McClellin

2011: LB Nick Roach, DT Stephen Paea

2010: DT Anthony Adams, T J'Marcus Webb

2009: C Olin Kreutz, WR Johnny Knox

2008: CB Charles Tillman, RB Matt Forte

2007: LB Brian Urlacher, TE Greg Olsen

2006: C Olin Kreutz, KR Devin Hester

2005: T John Tait, S Chris Harris

2004: C Olin Kreutz, DT Tommie Harris

2003: C Olin Kreutz, CB Charles Tillman

2002: DE Phillip Daniels, DE Alex Brown

2001: T James Williams, RB Anthony Thomas

2000: DT Clyde Simmons, LB Brian Urlacher

1999: WR Marcus Robinson, CB Jerry Azumah

1998: WR Bobby Engram, S Tony Parrish

1997: TE Ryan Wetnight, TE John Allred/S Van Hiles

1996: DT Chris Zorich, WR Bobby Engram

1995: QB Erik Kramer, RB Rashaan Salaam

1994: S Shaun Gayle, RB Raymont Harris

1993: WR Tom Waddle LB Myron Baker/G Todd Perry

1992: LB Mike Singletary/DT Chris Zorich

Bobby Douglass to Brian Piccolo on the wheel, but run up the seam pic.twitter.com/I6rvj1aPA9 — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) November 3, 2022

Rookies Only

1991: DT Chris Zorich

1990: S Mark Carrier

1989: DE Trace Armstrong

1988: TE James Thornton/LB Mickey Pruitt

1987: WR Ron Morris

1986: RB Neal Anderson

1985: K Kevin Butler

1984: S Shaun Gayle

1983: T Jimbo Covert

1982: QB Jim McMahon

1981: LB Mike Singletary

1980: TE Bob Fisher

1979: DE Dan Hampton

1978: FB John Skibinski

1977: T Ted Albrecht

1976: WR Brian Baschnagel

1975: FB Roland Harper

1974: TE Fred Pagac

1973: DT Wally Chambers

1972: DT Jim Osborne

1971: S Jerry Moore

1970: G Glen Holloway

#Bears 2025 Brian Piccolo Award Winners as voted by their teammates

Colston Loveland -Rookie Winner

TJ Edwards - first ever 3-peat winner pic.twitter.com/NovUkoRZJt — Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) April 21, 2026

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