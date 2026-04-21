T.J. Edwards Focuses on Bears Return After Third Straight Piccolo Award
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T.J. Edwards promises he will be ready to go this summer for training camp.
Based on his past, there's no reason for doubt.
The 29-year-old Bears linebacker on Tuesday was named winner of the veteran version of the Brian Piccolo Award for an unprecedented third straight time, while Colston Loveland won the rookie version of the award. The season-ending injury Edwards suffered against the Packers in the playoffs is unlikely to matter later this summer, based on what he showed last year in battling back from adversity.
It was a season of injuries for Edwards but he persisted, and teammates recognized this by giving him the award.
The three straight awards is an awesome achievement for a player who went undrafted.
“I mean, I feel like there's always been doubt," said Edwards. "I've been doubted my entire career, and that's just fine with me. And I feel like I thrive in that light to be honest with you. That's kind of how it was my first couple years in the league, and then sustaining that is what I strive for. So there's always going to be, right?
"Like, getting older, that type thing, all those things that I don't really pay much attention to. I know what I'm capable of. I know the player I am and what I bring to a team. So really, the focus on me is just being the best teammate I can be when I get back on the field doing what I do.”
Edwards was able to play in only 10 games in the regular season, and the first playoff game. It had to be a factor in the Bears' issues at stopping the run. When Edwards played, they allowed 122 yards rushing a game but 134.5 without him. The injuries earlier in the season were hamstrings, but the broken leg meant he had to sit through the season-ending loss to the Rams.
"When it first initially happened, I thought I just rolled my ankle," Edwards said. "Then I realized it was not that. But I feel great. Working really hard every day. Feel like I’m in a really good spot come summertime. I’ll be ready to go out there with my teammates."
The exact date of return will remain uncertain, though.
"I don’t want to put a date on it or anything like that, but knowing me, I will push as hard as I can to move it as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it, too," he said. "It is April and as hard as it is for me to not be out there during Phase 1 (team conditioning), I know that I’m on a really good plan with the trainers. I’ll be ready when it’s time to go."
Edwards, a Wisconsin alum, will then team with a new partner, Michigan alum Devin Bush, following the team's decision to move on from Tremaine Edmunds.
"You know, Big Ten linebackers, you know, you can't go wrong," Edwards said. "But I think, obviously, knowing of him for a long time, same (draft) class and all that, he just went like seven rounds before me.
"But known of him. And know he's a really good player."
Brian Piccolo Award Winners
2025: LB T.J. Edwards, TE Colston Loveland
2024: LB T.J. Edwards, WR Rome Odunze
2023: LB T.J. Edwards, T Darnell Wright
2022: RB David Montgomery, LB Jack Sanborn
2021: OLB Robert Quinn, RB Khalil Herbert
2020: WR Allen Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney
2019: DT Nick Williams, RB David Montgomery
2018: DE Akiem Hicks, LB Roquan Smith
2017: RB Benny Cunningham, RB Tarik Cohen
2016: WR Josh Bellamy, RB Jordan Howard
2015: TE Zach Miller, S Adrian Amos
2014: RB Matt Forte, CB Kyle Fuller
2013: QB Josh McCown, T Jordan Mills
2012: DE Julius Peppers/CB Charles Tillman, DE Shea McClellin
2011: LB Nick Roach, DT Stephen Paea
2010: DT Anthony Adams, T J'Marcus Webb
2009: C Olin Kreutz, WR Johnny Knox
2008: CB Charles Tillman, RB Matt Forte
2007: LB Brian Urlacher, TE Greg Olsen
2006: C Olin Kreutz, KR Devin Hester
2005: T John Tait, S Chris Harris
2004: C Olin Kreutz, DT Tommie Harris
2003: C Olin Kreutz, CB Charles Tillman
2002: DE Phillip Daniels, DE Alex Brown
2001: T James Williams, RB Anthony Thomas
2000: DT Clyde Simmons, LB Brian Urlacher
1999: WR Marcus Robinson, CB Jerry Azumah
1998: WR Bobby Engram, S Tony Parrish
1997: TE Ryan Wetnight, TE John Allred/S Van Hiles
1996: DT Chris Zorich, WR Bobby Engram
1995: QB Erik Kramer, RB Rashaan Salaam
1994: S Shaun Gayle, RB Raymont Harris
1993: WR Tom Waddle LB Myron Baker/G Todd Perry
1992: LB Mike Singletary/DT Chris Zorich
Rookies Only
1991: DT Chris Zorich
1990: S Mark Carrier
1989: DE Trace Armstrong
1988: TE James Thornton/LB Mickey Pruitt
1987: WR Ron Morris
1986: RB Neal Anderson
1985: K Kevin Butler
1984: S Shaun Gayle
1983: T Jimbo Covert
1982: QB Jim McMahon
1981: LB Mike Singletary
1980: TE Bob Fisher
1979: DE Dan Hampton
1978: FB John Skibinski
1977: T Ted Albrecht
1976: WR Brian Baschnagel
1975: FB Roland Harper
1974: TE Fred Pagac
1973: DT Wally Chambers
1972: DT Jim Osborne
1971: S Jerry Moore
1970: G Glen Holloway
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Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.