The Bears Have Already Answered Ben Johnson's Greatest Test From 2025 Campaign

Saying the Bears stumbled out of the gate to begin last season would be an understatement. They started the year 0-2, with both losses coming to division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson didn't hold back his feelings when asked what was holding the team back at that point in the season. He gave as blunt an assessment as he possibly could at that time.

"I think our practice habits are yet to reflect a championship-caliber team," Johnson said to reporters a few days after the team's embarrassing 52-21 loss in Detroit.

He's singing a much different tune right now, though. When asked why he's optimistic for the 2026 NFL season, he circled back to those comments and put a refreshingly positive spin on them.

"Here’s what I’m excited about; How hard they're working on a regular basis right now," Johnson said this morning. "I made a comment last year about how we're not practicing at a championship level yet, and I'm not saying that this year. The work that they're putting in throughout the week doesn't guarantee you a win on Sunday, but it gives you a darn chance."

Johnson's previous comments were a powder keg

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's comments understandably caused a firestorm. Reactions were mixed, but the consensus was that he was clearly calling out the roster. It was going to be interesting to see how they would respond.

When asked whether he intentionally called out the team a few weeks later, Johnson said that he wasn't speaking to the players through the media. It's safe to assume that's exactly what happened, though. This is the only instance where I've called Ben Johnson a liar.

He knew the comments would get back to the locker room, and he wanted them to. The train was in danger of going off the rails, and he thought they needed a jolt of motivation to keep it on track.

That certainly did the trick, too.

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears immediately responded with a blowout win of their own. This time, they dealt a massive 31-14 blow to the Dallas Cowboys. The offense put up 385 yards, and the defense forced four turnovers. Aside from their 24-15 win over the Eagles on Black Friday in Week 12, it was arguably their most complete victory of the season.

They went on to win their next three games, too. They completely turned their season around after Johnson's soundbite, and it doesn't seem like they've looked in the rear-view mirror since.

Johnson will have to use different ammunition if he feels the need to conjure up motivation this season. The Bears' practice habits are clearly on par with expectations for a team that was one play and one game away from the Super Bowl last season.