The Chicago Bears got their revenge on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. They escaped with a last-second 39-35 win, one year after going winless in their two matchups against Ben Johnson's former team.

More importantly, the victory also cemented their status as the top team in the loaded NFC North at 9-2. Even with a gauntlet to close the season, they put themselves in a good position to book their ticket to the dance.

Unsurprisingly (considering the shootout nature of the win), their offense deserves much more credit than their defense. It's tough to narrow down the team's most consequential offensive play, as a few huge plays contributed to the victory.

It's much easier to pinpoint the most important defensive play, though. Even if it flew under the radar amid the two-sided offensive explosion.

T.J. Edwards came through clutch for Chicago when they needed him most

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) short of a first down in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs has not only developed into the league's best running back. He's arguably become the league's most potent offensive weapon, regardless of position. That fact was on full display in Thursday's game, as he turned 26 touches into 252 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He's the most difficult tackle in space across the entire NFL, and the Lions know it. That's why, instead of opting to attempt a field goal that would've given Detroit a six-point lead with 2:22 left, they got the ball in Gibbs' hands in the flat.

It initially looked like he had more than enough space to operate near the sideline. However, linebacker T.J. Edwards put himself in perfect position to wrap him up two yards short of the sticks.

Huge tackle by TJ Edwards to stop Gibbs and the Lions on 4th down!



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kWFyGkhRGC — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

On the scale of difficulty, the play was a 10/10. It doesn't get more difficult than bringing down Gibbs in space, especially with the pressure of that moment.

On the scale of importance, it was a 100/10. If the Lions convert that play, the game is all but over. They'd be able to run it down to the two-minute warning, and the Bears had one timeout left. The best-case scenario for Chicago would be getting the ball back with 40 seconds left and no timeouts, and the Lions would have a near chip-shot field goal.

Nevertheless, the play managed to fly under the radar. Sure, Ben Johnson awarded him a game ball after the performance (admittedly, we should've given him recognition in our Winners/Losers column from the game), but Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams have received most of the love on social media.

Edwards definitely deserves his flowers, though. He might not be stuffing the stat sheets this season, but he's well worth the price of admission for his game-saving tackle, alone.