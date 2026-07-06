Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: Dillon Thieneman Can Make NFL History as a Rookie

It's safe to say that the Chicago Bears' rookie class this year is expected to do great things, at least that's the attitude here at Bears on SI. Thanks in part, perhaps, to the Bears' impressive 2025 rookie class, two rookies have already made an appearance in our series ranking the Top 26 Chicago Bears for the 2026 season, Now, a third rookie lands at No. 20 on our list: first-round safety Dillon Thieneman.

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman is the speedy playmaker Chicago needs on defense

Much has been made about Chicago's league-leading 33 takeaways in 2025, and not for no reason. Without those takeaways, it's unlikely that Chicago would have won the NFC North division title or even finished with a winning record. Somewhat concerningly, the players responsible for almost all of those takeaways, most notably Kevin Byard III, Nahshon Wright, and Tremaine Edmunds, all departed in free agency.

That's what made Dillon Thieneman's fall in the draft so fortuitous for the Bears. Thieneman burst onto the college football scene as a true freshman, when he pulled in an astonishing six interceptions for the Purdue Boilermakers. After transferring to Oregon, he hauled in another two, including an iconic game-winning interception against Penn State. In short, the rookie is a genuine playmaker.

But there's more to Thieneman than just a nose for the football. At the NFL Combine in March, he ran a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, a result that must have been music to Dennis Allen's ears. As defensive coordinator for the Bears, he needed more speed to be able to execute his defensive designs, and that's exactly what he got in Thieneman.

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman is selected with the number 25 pick. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL history is on the horizon for Dillon Thieneman

The 2026 NFL draft class was not a very good one, all things considered. As such, there's no runaway favorite to win either of the NFL's Rookie of the Year award. Thieneman, if he excels in Dennis Allen's system, could therefore make history as just the second safety ever to be named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Somewhat ironically, the only other safety to do that was Mark Carrier in 1990, who was also drafted by the Chicago Bears.

To be clear, this would be a long shot for Thieneman. Edge rushers and linebackers are far more likely to rack up the kind of stats that impress the voters, and guys like Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and David Bailey could have monstrous seasons. Additionally, Thieneman wasn't even the highest-drafted safety of his class.

However, Thieneman has the athleticism and play-making ability to make an outsized splash as a rookie, especially in Chicago. One projection for Dillon Thieneman's rookie season puts his stats at a Pro Bowl level, including five interceptions. If he can register that many interceptions, along with a handful of fumbles and sacks and a ton of tackles, Thieneman will almost certainly be a finalist for this award.