Tyson Bagent Struggles in First Half of Bears vs. Packers and Fans Want Case Keenum

The Chicago Bears gave Tyson Bagent the football for the Week 5 contest versus the Green Bay Packers and so far things are not going well.

Bagent is starting (well, he didn't officially start in Week 4, but you get the idea) for a second consecutive game because Caleb Williams is ruled out once again due to his hamstring injury.

Bagent had a rough first half, as he completed just 7-of-12 passes for 54 yards and one interception. He also added two carries for 13 yards. Bagent simply hasn't looked as sharp as he was last week.

The interception was an ugly one. Bagent threw to a covered pass-catcher he should not have been throwing to and a Packers defender tipped it into the hands of his teammate.

Bagent's pick set the Packers up with a short field, and Green Bay ended up driving 45 plays on 10 yards to score its second touchdown of the game to take a 14-0 lead.

Thankfully, the Bears were able to answer late in the quarter to cut the Packers' lead to 14-7. D'Andre Swift punched it in from one yard out on fourth down to notch six.

Chicago was pretty fortunate for that outcome, though, as Green Bay committed a penalty on a third-and-8 to extend the Bears' drive. Even trying to punch it in from close was a struggle for Chicago.

Fans want Case Keenum

Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum (11) before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were many people in the Case Keenum camp after he started in Week 3. After all, Keenum was solid in the win over Philadelphia and fans wanted the 38-year-old to start again because of that.

Instead, the Bears decided to stick with their depth chart, where Bagent is the No. 2 quarterback. He didn't get the nod versus the Eagles because he didn't have enough time to prepare while recovering from a concussion.

With Bagent struggling in the first half, fans want to see Keenum.

"I was told Tyson Bagent is a better option than Case Keenum. You all look so DUMB right now," Bears on Real wrote.

"Tyson Bagent is bad," Sam Phalen wrote. "Bears should get Case Keenum in."

"Get Case Keenum into the game. Tyson Bagent sucks so bad!!!!" one fan wrote.

Hard to argue with the desire to get Keenum out there after he played a flawless game in Week 3.

We did see Keenum throwing on the sideline, so it may not be long before we see the veteran signal-caller inserted into the game if Bagent continues to struggle.