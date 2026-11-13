Which Chicago Bears Are on Pace For an All-Pro Season?

We're officially halfway through the season, and the Bears sit atop the NFC North with an impressive 7-2 record. They're also riding high with four straight wins going into their Bye Week.

With it being midseason, season-long predictions are being revisited in droves. They're also handing out awards for how players have performed over the first half of the year. ESPN's Bill Barnwell named four Chicago Bears (Joe Thuney, Darnell Wright, Jeffery Simmons, and Devin Bush) to his midseason All-Pro team.

We made our All-Pro predictions back in July, and three of the five players we mentioned are enjoying great seasons. Another has started heating up after a rough start to the campaign, and the fifth... Well, we don't need to talk about how the fifth player has performed.

How might the Bears favor when it comes to All-Pro voting at midseason?

Strong All-Pro candidates

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) is blcked by Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Thuney

Joe Thuney might not be playing as well as he did last season, when he was named the NFL's inaugural Protector of the Year. Still, he's played well enough to be in strong consideration for an All-Pro nod by the end of the season.

Thuney will also be aided by name recognition. That's not supposed to matter when it comes to All-Pro voting, but it almost always does. Thuney is still recognized as one of the league's best o-linemen, and the voters are well aware of that fact.

Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright was actually previously a victim of name recognition. While he didn't reach the All-Pro level until last season (when he received his first All-Pro nod), he was also a notable Pro Bowl snub in 2024. It took him playing through a torn UCL before the league gave him the recognition he deserved.

Wright has taken his game to another level this season. With a few other right tackles falling off (or moving to the left side), his path to another All-Pro nod got a bit easier. The fact that he's all but cemented his status as the league's premier right tackle doesn't hurt matters, either.

Jeffery Simmons

Was there ever any doubt? Jeffery Simmons was named a first-team All-Pro on a 3-14 Titans team last season. He's now on a 7-2 Bears squad with at least three more standalone games the rest of the way.

Simmons has completely reshaped Chicago's defense, and he already has six sacks over the first half of the season. The NFL landscape features quite a few elite DTs, but Simmons is arguably the best. He's a near-lock to be recognized with his fourth All-Pro nod.

Potential All-Pro candidates

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Bush

Admittedly, I was a bit surprised to see Bush on Barnwell's All-Pro list. He's obviously stacked a few great performances in recent weeks, but a few quiet ones earlier in the season place him well behind a few other 'backers in the stat sheets. For what it's worth, it's also a stat-stuffing position, so the quiet start makes it difficult to overcome a lack of early-season production.

Still, Bush has put together a few great performances in recent weeks. If he can carry that momentum over the rest of the season, and Chicago's defense reaches another level with Simmons commanding opposing offenses' attention, he'll have a chance. His progression has been one of their most promising developments on defense.

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams' four-interception performance on Sunday night might've put the nail in his MVP candidacy. His All-Pro hopes are still alive, though. He has played lights out in four of six games this year. One of the other games was in monsoon-like conditions, so it's easy to give him a pass there.

The most significant factor that could prevent Williams from All-Pro recognition is how many QBs are playing at a high level. The league is oversaturated with quality QB play, and, unlike Williams, many haven't missed any action. Still, it's certainly possible if he can consistently play as he did over his four great games.

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