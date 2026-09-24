Who is Bears Backup QB if Williams and Bagent Are Out and Case Keenum Starts?

Chicago Bears third-string quarterback Case Keenum said it best when speaking to reporters on Wednesday. "That escalated quickly, huh?"

It feels safe to assume Keenum wasn't expected to start any games this season. It would've taken a disaster for both Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent to go down at the same time.

Unfortunately, that disaster began to take shape with just over seven minutes left in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Vikings. Williams suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain at that point, and Bagent went on to suffer a concussion after taking a beating in his place later that game.

Both players' statuses are up in the air (and presumably unlikely) for the team's Monday night matchup against Philadelphia. That leaves career journeyman Case Keenum, who hasn't thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2023, as the only remaining healthy option ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The question that bears asking is, who would take over the job if the 38-year-old were to get hurt?

Caleb Williams' former USC teammate

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) passes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed they won't be adding another quarterback this week. That means Miller Moss, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, is guaranteed to get called up from the practice squad for the contest.

If the name sounds familiar, that's because he was Williams' backup at USC during their two years together there. Williams sat out the 2023 Holiday Bowl so Miller could solidify his standing ahead of the 2024 campaign (Williams' first in the NFL). Moss made the most of the opportunity with a six-touchdown performance in a 42-28 win. It was enough to cement his status as the starter heading into 2024.

However, that was Miller's final season with USC, as he transferred to Louisville (ironically, the team he decimated in the Holiday Bowl) for his final collegiate season. He had a solid season with the Cardinals, leading them to a 9-3 record.

It wasn't enough to get him drafted, though, as he wasn't selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. With that said, his connection with Williams did help him land in Chicago. The team picked him up immediately after the draft.

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) speaks with quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Moss wound up completing 16 of 29 attempts this preseason for 151 yards. He also added five yards on the ground.

The 24-year-old didn't exactly light up the scoreboard, but he operated the offense well enough to earn a spot on the practice squad (which was always going to be his ceiling with the Bears' current QB room).

They definitely didn't expect to be one injury away from relying on Moss to play (against an ultra-aggressive Vic Fangio-coached defense, no less), but life gives you lemons sometimes. The one the Bears were recently handed tastes awfully sour.