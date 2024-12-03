The Concern Over Caleb Williams with Thomas Brown as Interim Coach
The big winner in the purge of Matt Eberflus and its aftermath was none other than Caleb Williams.
The Bear quarterback's name on Monday was treated with reverence by no less a person of importance within the Bears organization than president Kevin Warren.
Warren referred to Williams as "...very special–and in the right environment he can become even more special than he already has shown."
Williams is someone they'll keep in mind when they're looking for a new head coach, whether it's a offensive coordinator type to be or a "leader of men," who impresses with an ability to relate to players.
Bears GM Ryan Poles called Williams someone they need to have in mind when they look for a coach, although they're looking for the best coach they can find. It's not necessarily a search for a quasi-offensive coordinator but someone who will have his use in mind.
“I think we have seen his growth through some of the situations we have had so far," Poles said. "We always have to keep that in mind.
"Again, when we go back to what's best for the Bears, his development is critical. We need to make sure that there is alignment in that space so he can get better."
Poles wouldn't go so far as to say Williams will be sought out for his thoughts on the hiring of the coach.
"I don't know about specific input, but it's got to be a major part of an interview process–making sure that there is a plan (by candidates) for a young quarterback in this league," Poles said.
Poles admitted Matt Eberflus' second offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, didn't exactly click with Williams.
"With Shane, there was some communication that probably didn’t happen as clean as it needed to be," Poles said. "We just got off to a tough start.
"It's always difficult when you have a young quarterback. We built this (team) to have support around Caleb. When you have that blend of young rookie quarterback with experienced players, to make that all work is a difficult task.
"I think there was a little bit of a struggle just getting that going."
Thomas Brown has first dibs on proving he can be the head coach. So far he and Williams have worked well together, aside from the first half against Detroit.
With Brown as offensive coordinator in three games, Williams has a 99.2 passer rating, completed 64.1% of passes with five touchdowns and no intercepitions while hitting for 7.1 yards per attempt.
Before Brown, with Shane Waldron as coordinator, Williams had an 81.0 passer rating, 60.5% completions with nine TDs, five interceptions and 6.1 yards per attempt.
The problem is, Brown is now going to be head coach and even though he'll still call plays he might have time diverted away from Williams during the week of preparation.
"As far as our meeting schedule, it won't change," Brown said. "I will still have an opportunity to help run the quarterback meetings with (quarterbacks coach) Kerry Joseph. I still head those up, like I did this morning. Had an opportunity to kind of talk about the previous game (on Monday)"
Brown said he'll be on the sidelines now during games instead of in the coach's box, so actually during games he'll be closer to Williams.
"On the grass (instead of in the coach's box) I'll still be heavily involved with that operation, individual drills and calling plays during practice," Brown said. "A few more roles that are put on my plate, but that won't change at all."
Considering the success so far, it's easy to see why they'd like the role to remain the same or as close to it as possible.
