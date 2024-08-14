All Bengals

CBS Sports Analyst Mike Renner Praises Dax Hill's Early Impressions at Cornerback

Hill had a few pass breakups this past weekend.

Russ Heltman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) defends in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (18) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) defends in the second quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner took notice of Dax Hill on Saturday night for the right reasons in Cincinnati's 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

"Loved what I saw from Bengals CB Dax Hill in his first game there after playing SAF the past 2 seasons," Renner tweeted this week. "So much more comfortable and confident. Showed up in his play speed. Has all the tools to be a special one."

Hill finished with four tackles and three pass breakups in the game (90.2 PFF grade, third-best on the team). He is vying for the starting second cornerback spot with D.J. Turner II. ESPN's Mina Kimes chimed in with praise as well.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1

Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'

Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener

Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive

Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception

Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level

Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp

Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+