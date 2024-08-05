Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor provided the latest information on Cincinnati's varying degrees of injured players on Monday. Defensive end Cam Sample got the worst of the dings last week.
He is out for the year with an Achilles injury and could have played his last snap for Cincinnati as he is set to enter free agency next year. Taylor called him a "top-notch person" when giving the news to the media.
"He tore his achilles, so he'll be out for the season" Taylor said about Sample. "So that was unfortunate, Cam's been a huge part of our team."
There are other big-name veterans to watch as well: Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, and Trent Brown. The right tackle returned to the rehab field on Sunday and is expected to go through individual drills on Monday. Meanwhile, the two edge rushers are still on the mend.
"We're on the same page. He has done a great job," Taylor said about Brown. "Today was the day we set a week and a half ago."
Taylor confirmed most of the main offensive and defensive players would do some individual work during a special-teams heavy Monday practice. Cincinnati doesn't need the edge rushers until Week One, but the roster is thin at that position in the meantime.
"We have a couple more days to sort through that," Taylor said about the edge rushers playing some snaps in this weekend's preseason action. "I think both of them are feeling good, we just have to find the right way to work them into team drills."
