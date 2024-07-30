WIllie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping that their offensive line can take a big step forward this year.
Expectations are high going into this season. They added Trent Brown in free agency and took Amarius Mims with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They're also brining back four starters: Orlando Brown Jr., Cordell Volson, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa.
Bengals legend Willie Anderson praised offensive line coach Frank Pollack during a recent appearance on the Up And Adams Show.
"O-Line coach Frank Pollack has been doing a great job," Anderson said. "I saw a line last year gelling for the first time in certain instances and I think this year with the entire left side coming back, right guard coming back and center coming back. Add Trent Brown with a young kid behind him, I think it's gonna be the best line they've ever had."
If the Bengals give Burrow the best offensive line he's ever had, then there's no reason why they can't be one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Check out the clip below:
