Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'
CINCINNATI — Amarius Mims was all smiles after his NFL preseason debut on Saturday night. Cincinnati fans surprised him with how packed Paycor Stadium was against Tampa Bay.
The rookie right tackle posted a 62.9 PFF grade across 16 snaps in what he said felt like an SEC game.
"It was definitely a crazy experience," Mims said after the 17-14 loss. "It's different than college, just the atmosphere and everything. But when I walked out there, I can definitely feel the energy, and I was like, Oh man, this real life, I'm playing in the NFL. Cincinnati fans are like Georgia fans. Like, I did not expect to see that many people out there for a preseason game. But hey, I see they pack it out. That surprised me."
The fans weren't the only reason it felt familiar.
"Played against some former teammates that I played with in college last year. So that was definitely fun, too," Mims said. "I just want to play football, preseason or regular season. I was called to play football, so that's what I'm gonna do, preseason, the regular season. So I'm gonna keep enjoying it."
