Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time
A lot of buzz has surrounded Ja’Marr Chase as he watches training camp from the sideline. He’s hoping to ink a new contract in the very near future and he’s not open to risking his health before the season really begins.
Chase is currenty playing on his rookie contract, one that will see him make $1,055,00 base salary and account for a $9,806,250 cap hit and a $4,862,679 guaranteed salary this season. To boil it down, Chase is making much less than what a top receiver in the NFL would make and he knows it, which is why he's "holding-in."
The Bengals still have Chase under contract for the next two seasons. The 24-year-old hasn't practiced in camp and is hoping to secure a long-term deal before the start of the season.
Contract talk aside, the season is quickly approaching. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has been on the sideline, which has allowed some of the younger wide-outs to get extra snaps with Joe Burrow.
Has Chase been working with Burrow outside of practice? Is timing with his quarterback even a concern at this point of camp like it is for others outside of the building?
“I’m not worried about that,” Chase told BengalsTalk.com. “I have fresh legs. We don’t have to worry about timing. We’ll be good.”
The best receiver on the team isn’t worried, maybe we shouldn’t be either.
Burrow shared a similar thought.
“Couple practices,” Burrow said when asked how long it would take to get in sync with Chase. “Once he's out there, it's one indy period and he'll be ready to go.”
The Bengals' season opener is on Sept. 8. That gives the team and Chase just over one month to find common ground on a new contract if they want to get something done before the games count.
