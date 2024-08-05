Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow thinks he and Ja'Marr Chase have another level they can reach starting in the 2024 season. Burrow touched that potential with Kay Adams this past weekend, along with how the young guys are benefitting this summer.
The quarterback is looking to play like an All-Pro and make one of those teams for the first time in his career.
"Yeah, I would say so," Burrow said on Up & Adams about them reaching a new level. "I would also say him not being out there right now is great for our younger guys. We know what Ja'Marr is going to do on the field when he comes back, the chemistry that we have, but a lot of the guys that we're getting reps with right now, we don't have those reps invested like me and Ja'Marr do, so it's nice to build that chemistry, create that dialog with those guys. And for those guys to continue to grow and improve, it's been fun to watch."
Cincinnati fans would love to see the best seasons yet combined into one from the team's top offensive players. Chase has yet to practice with the team in training camp this year as his hold-in continues.
