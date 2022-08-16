Skip to main content

Details Emerge About How Bengals Handled Joe Burrow's Recovery From Appendectomy

The 25-year-old returned to practice this week.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow returned to practice this week after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26. 

The Bengals' star quarterback missed the first couple of weeks of practice, but was able to be at the team facility for most of their meetings during his recovery. 

"I got to see him throw the ball further than I’d seen him throw [since appendectomy]," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "On some routes on air, he looked very crisp doing that. He played on time and was aggressive with his decision making. That was all encouraging."

Burrow is doing 7-on-7 and individual drills, but the team is held him out of 11-on-11s. He's fully recovered, but they want to play it safe with him.  

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared some details about how the team handled his recovery. 

"The Bengals really let Joe Burrow guide his return to the practice field—and gave him all the time he needed (and obviously he needed doctor’s clearance, too) to get to where he felt completely comfortable on the field," Breer wrote. "In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably best to look at this as if it were, say, a sprained ankle. Just avoiding doing anything too aggressive until it feels better, where a player would keep getting all the mental work in to prepare for the season and hit the ground running when he returned to health."

Breer also wrote that the Bengals only planned on giving Burrow a series or two in the preseason before his surgery. He won't play on Sunday against the Giants and probably won't suit up until the regular season opener on Sept. 11. 

It isn't surprising to hear that Taylor and the rest of his staff gave Burrow the freedom to rest and heal on his own terms. He's played it safe with guys like Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and La'el Collins throughout training camp. 

