Details Emerge About How Bengals Handled Joe Burrow's Recovery From Appendectomy

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow returned to practice this week after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

The Bengals' star quarterback missed the first couple of weeks of practice, but was able to be at the team facility for most of their meetings during his recovery.

"I got to see him throw the ball further than I’d seen him throw [since appendectomy]," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "On some routes on air, he looked very crisp doing that. He played on time and was aggressive with his decision making. That was all encouraging."

Burrow is doing 7-on-7 and individual drills, but the team is held him out of 11-on-11s. He's fully recovered, but they want to play it safe with him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared some details about how the team handled his recovery.

"The Bengals really let Joe Burrow guide his return to the practice field—and gave him all the time he needed (and obviously he needed doctor’s clearance, too) to get to where he felt completely comfortable on the field," Breer wrote. "In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably best to look at this as if it were, say, a sprained ankle. Just avoiding doing anything too aggressive until it feels better, where a player would keep getting all the mental work in to prepare for the season and hit the ground running when he returned to health."

Breer also wrote that the Bengals only planned on giving Burrow a series or two in the preseason before his surgery. He won't play on Sunday against the Giants and probably won't suit up until the regular season opener on Sept. 11.

It isn't surprising to hear that Taylor and the rest of his staff gave Burrow the freedom to rest and heal on his own terms. He's played it safe with guys like Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and La'el Collins throughout training camp.

Check out Breer's full column here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the interview below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok