By The Numbers: Cincinnati Punches Historic Ticket To AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati has now made consecutive AFC Championship games for the first time in team history.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals stunned many experts with a 27-10 handling of Buffalo on Sunday.

The physical victory bred plenty of impressive numbers and stamped Cincinnati's second-straight appearance in the NFL's final four.

Check out some of the cool nuggets from the victory.

The Bengals become the first team in NFL history to follow up losing a Super Bowl by starting 0-2 and still making it back to their conference championship game.

The Bengals are 3-0 all-time in AFC title games (Only undefeated team in AFC title game history).

First AFC title rematch since 2011-12 (NE-BAL).

The Bengals held the Bills to a negative EPA/pass for just the 2nd time all season.

Three Bengals pass rushers recorded 4+ pressures: Sam Hubbard (5), Trey Hendrickson (4) & B.J. Hill (4).

The Bills were 13-1 in the playoffs at home entering the game.

Joe Burrow is the first No. 1 QB pick under age 26 with five playoff wins in his first three years.

Burrow was sacked just once in front of his new offensive line.

Bengals' playoff record with Burrow: 5-1, Without Joe Burrow: 5-14.

The Bengals tied their franchise record for points scored in the first quarter of a playoff game (14) and posted a top-four yardage total in a playoff game (412).

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok