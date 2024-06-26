All Bengals

ESPN Ranks Bengals Roster Seventh Among All NFL Teams Entering 2024 Season

Cincinnati has some new faces to work in this coming season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals safety PJ Jules (37) catches a pass during an interception drill at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals safety PJ Jules (37) catches a pass during an interception drill at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Thursday, June 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mike Clay finalized his 2024 roster ratings and has Cincinnati's group of players ranked seventh leaguewide entering the 2024 season.

That ranks second in the AFC North behind the Ravens (No. 3).

"Wide receiver," Clay wrote about the team's biggest strength. "Not many teams can match Cincinnati's elite Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins duo. Chase sits seventh in the league in receiving yards (3,717) and third in TD catches (29) since he was drafted in 2021. Higgins has battled injuries, but prior to a down year in 2023, he had 900-plus yards in three straight seasons to begin his pro career. Longtime slot man Tyler Boyd departed, but the team has some solid depth options in Jermaine Burton, Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin."

The rushing attack is Cincinnati's glaring weakness in Clay's view.

"Running back," Clay wrote. "The Joe Mixon era is over, and the Bengals' succession plan was to sign journeyman Zack Moss as their lead back. Moss -- a 2020 third-round pick -- has certainly flashed as a runner with 4.4 yards per carry over his career, but he's never handled a full workload for an entire season (career-high 183 carries) and has yet to handle a big load in the passing game (career-high 37 targets). Second-year back Chase Brown also flashed last season, though the sample was very small (58 touches). There's potential here, but both backs are unproven commodities in the roles they'reabout to play."

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day

A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender

Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Watch: Tee Higgins Toughest Catches From 2023 Season

PFF Ranks Alex Cappa Among NFL's Top-25 Guards

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

Look: Bengals Land Multiple Names on 33rd Team's Fastest Players List

Watch: Bengals Fans Speculate Cincinnati Stars Could Be on Madden 25 Cover

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+