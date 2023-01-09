His stellar 2022 season has been a big boon for the Bengals defense.

CINCINNATI — Bengals media voices Joe Goodberry and Jake Liscow were discussing Germaine Pratt's stellar 2022 season on Twitter Monday afternoon when the linebacker chimed in with a declaration about his third-down play.

Pratt owns PFF's top pass coverage grade among linebackers (90.1 grade, 1/60) and made it clear he'll be a more regular third-down linebacker next season.

"Of course you know this," Liscow said to Goodberry. "They do use him selectively in coverage and deploy him in specific ways most of the time. That said, he's taken major strides this year in just about every way."

"Yeah I thought about how to word it," Goodberry replied. "Still, you have to cover in base defense. And he does it well. Especially in man."

"Trust me I’ll be third down next year," Pratt said to both in a reply out of nowhere.

The linebacker brought up his frustration with third-down playing time a few weeks ago and will enter the 2023 off-season as an unrestricted free agent.

Pratt, Vonn Bell, and Hayden Hurst should be the primary in-house targets for Cincinnati. Jessie Bates has played well enough to be at the top of that list, but it would be a surprise to see the Bengals meet his contract demands after years of haggling.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

