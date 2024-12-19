Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Down Recovery Aids He Leans On to Maintain Elite Play
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase takes good care of his body in order to put up triple-crown level numbers as Cincinnati's best playmaker and he discussed some of his wellness techniques on Thursday.
Cryotherapy is a tool for Chase, as is acupuncture. The former involves muscle therapy with extreme cold in a walk-in machine, while the latter involves using very thin needles to stimulate select points of the body.
Chase compared the cryotherapy to walking outside in 30-degree weather. It's more intense than that, with him having to wear a mask while blocking it out with music for those few minutes.
"I play music in my ears," Chase said about his strategy to block out the cold. "I'm not thinking I try to just rap for three minutes straight."
The acupuncture has been going on since before the 24-year-old got to LSU.
"I started my senior year (of high school)," Chase said about the needle therapy. "The first time I didn't feel nothing. I didn't feel a needle hit me, I didn't twitch, I didn't do nothing. That's when I realized I could do it and then over time I started feeling the difference in how my body is feeling."
Chase has been adding the cryotherapy in regularly while freezing defenders throughout his NFL career. Next up is a familiar foe in Denzel Ward and the Browns.
