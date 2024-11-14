Ja'Marr Chase Gives His Side on Ways to Call For More Passing Targets
CINCINNATI — Yesterday, Joe Burrow noted different ways Ja'Marr Chase calls for the ball during NFL seasons, and the Bengals star expanded on that diversity Wednesday.
He hasn't cursed at Burrow for the ball this season, but he joked about it happening in seasons past.
"I could tell him at practice, I could tell him one-on-one," Chase said about the methods. "I could tell him during the game like, 'Yo, give me the ball, or I seen something like this, let's try it.' Or it's maybe my aggression coming out, and I'm just telling him, give me a damn ball or something. It's usually when I'm asking for the ball, I'm in a mood."
Chase has been fed targets this season ranking fourth in the NFL with 87. Yesterday's clip of Burrow cursing about his target tactics did not go his way though. He couldn't believe Burrow cursed while keeping the in-season social media blinders on.
"Is it a clip now?" Chase asked having not seen the video. "Oh lord, Was it funny at least though? ... No I have not been paying attention to social media right now."
Chase then watched the clip with our James Rapien and others following the press conference.
"I didn't know I do it through media. ... I didn't know I did it through the media though I doubt I did it through y'all," Chase said about the different ways with a laugh.
The receiving triple-crown leader has had elite-level chemistry with his QB. It's led to only a few instances where he's had to pry for the ball from Burrow this season. They'll get arguably the toughest chemistry test yet against a nasty Chargers pass defense.
