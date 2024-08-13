All Bengals

Joe Burrow Declares He's 'Better' Than in 2023, Despite Major Injury

Cincinnati has one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the NFL preseason game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the NFL preseason game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, August 10, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow appeared on The Pivot podcast recently and dove into how he's not just staying steady through his wrist recovery, he's getting better compared to last season.

The fifth-year player dove into how with Ryan Clark and the fellas.

"I think I'm better right now," Burrow said compared to last season. "I think mentally I'm faster. I think my body is bigger, faster, stronger this year. My wrist is coming along. When you're coming back from an injury like that, you get so much better every single day, every single rep, you're basically relearning how to move your wrist and throw again, which is always a process that I enjoy and I'm excited about, because I love the feeling of getting better."

Burrow has weathered various storms in his young NFL career. Now, he's fully healthy and can keep focusing on his daily game improvements during an August workload he's rarely gotten to capitalize on in the league.

"When you're injured, the beginning you're getting so much better so quickly," Burrow said about recovery. "And then there's a little plateau couple months where it's like, I haven't really felt like it's improved much, and then all of a sudden, there's another spike in how you're feeling and how much better you're getting. And then this is my first training camp in two years. I was limited in 2021 and then 2020 was COVID. So these are reps that I haven't had for the last three years, really, and so I just feel myself getting so much better every single day. And that's what I love about the process and football and the grind is when you feel yourself improving, that build's momentum to go back and continue to do it. Continue to grind."

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1

Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'

Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener

Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive

Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception

Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14

Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle

Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension

Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level

Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp

Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack

PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+