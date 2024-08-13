Joe Burrow Declares He's 'Better' Than in 2023, Despite Major Injury
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow appeared on The Pivot podcast recently and dove into how he's not just staying steady through his wrist recovery, he's getting better compared to last season.
The fifth-year player dove into how with Ryan Clark and the fellas.
"I think I'm better right now," Burrow said compared to last season. "I think mentally I'm faster. I think my body is bigger, faster, stronger this year. My wrist is coming along. When you're coming back from an injury like that, you get so much better every single day, every single rep, you're basically relearning how to move your wrist and throw again, which is always a process that I enjoy and I'm excited about, because I love the feeling of getting better."
Burrow has weathered various storms in his young NFL career. Now, he's fully healthy and can keep focusing on his daily game improvements during an August workload he's rarely gotten to capitalize on in the league.
"When you're injured, the beginning you're getting so much better so quickly," Burrow said about recovery. "And then there's a little plateau couple months where it's like, I haven't really felt like it's improved much, and then all of a sudden, there's another spike in how you're feeling and how much better you're getting. And then this is my first training camp in two years. I was limited in 2021 and then 2020 was COVID. So these are reps that I haven't had for the last three years, really, and so I just feel myself getting so much better every single day. And that's what I love about the process and football and the grind is when you feel yourself improving, that build's momentum to go back and continue to do it. Continue to grind."
