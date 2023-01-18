Joe Mixon On Bills/Chiefs Selling Neutral-Site AFC Championship Tickets: 'To Be Honest, It's Disrespectful'

The running back had some pointed thoughts on the early ticket sales.

CINCINNATI — The NFL has started selling advance tickets for a potential AFC Championship game between the Bills and Chiefs. It's something the Bengals are well aware of but not worried about.

Joe Mixon has made it clear that the Bengals are the big dogs in the AFC, and they can keep proving that on Sunday.

"To be honest, it's disrespectful, but we're not worried about that sh**," the running back said on Wednesday. "We got a game to play on Sunday right? Like I said we are gonna go out there on Sunday and we're gonna do what the hell we got to do to come back with that W. And then we're going to see what they're talking about."

The neutral-site affair can only happen if Buffalo and Kansas City win this weekend. Presale for the potential matchup is now available for season ticket holders and the public gets access on Friday.

Mixon's squad is an underdog on the field for just the fourth time this season as they try to beat the odds in consecutive playoff runs.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

