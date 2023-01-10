The Bengals host the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' Week 18 win over the Ravens got chippy at times, especially with linebacker Roquan Smith making some questionable taunts after the whistle.

"Everybody, for the most part, came out good. I don’t think anybody is tripping too hard. We’ll be ready to see them on Sunday," DJ Reader said. "They can do whatever they want. Maybe it’s just the way they play and that’s the coaching they get. It is what it is. We could do this again today. I could go back out there and play them right now again. I don’t care, man. I’m just ready to see them again on Sunday. We’ll be prepared, we’ll be ready, we’ll be out there."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh dismissed the idea that his team played a dirty game.

“I studied the game really closely, obviously. Anybody can, and it’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do," Harbaugh said. "Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges, but I’m not going to get into that. I don’t get into that with other teams, nor about other teams—never have, never will.”

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok